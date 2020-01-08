weather

Slick Spots This Morning and More Snow This Afternoon

Untreated surfaces may be icy this morning.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

Light snow overnight left many towns with a dusting to a coating of snow. Along the shoreline we saw up to 1" of snow. A few schools have issued delays for icy conditions.

While the accumulation isn't impressive, expect untreated surface to remain slick this morning and we aren't done with the snow chances today quite yet.

Isolated wind-swept snow squalls will fly through this afternoon. Not everyone will see snow, but where the squalls moves through you can expect a quick burst of snow that may leave another dusting of snow.

We have a wind advisory in effect for parts of the state for gusts that may approach an isolated 40-45mph gust. Wind generally gusting between 20-30mph throughout the day.

