A Few Showers to Start August

While most of the state will end up dry today, August 1, a few towns will see a spot shower by this afternoon.

Here is a look at your August 1st. Not too bad, but you'll notice the clouds increasing this PM along with a few scattered showers, especially in western CT. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/HlsNVoVjS5 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 1, 2021

High pressure brought abundant sunshine on Saturday. That area of high pressure moves off of the coast and a weakening area of low pressure will move through the northeast later today. As the low passes, we'll see clouds increase and a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in western CT.

Just a couple of scattered showers by this afternoon/evening, but many will stay dry on this August 1st. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/SgZbtnT7D2 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 1, 2021

The first full week of August will start off dry and end with some showers toward Thursday and Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Get the full forecast here.