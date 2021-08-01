A Few Showers to Start August

While most of the state will end up dry today, August 1, a few towns will see a spot shower by this afternoon.
High pressure brought abundant sunshine on Saturday. That area of high pressure moves off of the coast and a weakening area of low pressure will move through the northeast later today. As the low passes, we'll see clouds increase and a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in western CT.
The first full week of August will start off dry and end with some showers toward Thursday and Friday.