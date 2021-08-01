first alert weather

A Few Showers to Start August

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While most of the state will end up dry today, August 1, a few towns will see a spot shower by this afternoon.

High pressure brought abundant sunshine on Saturday. That area of high pressure moves off of the coast and a weakening area of low pressure will move through the northeast later today. As the low passes, we'll see clouds increase and a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm in western CT.

The first full week of August will start off dry and end with some showers toward Thursday and Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Get the full forecast here.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 4 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastnbcct
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us