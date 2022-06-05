A Warm, Comfortable Sunday, Start to the Week

Temperatures reached the lower and middle 80s across the state on Saturday. Temperatures will cool by a few degrees today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Sunshine mixed with some PM clouds today. Overall, a very nice day with low humidity and seasonable temps. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/azllcMXaoo — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 5, 2022

Dry air has also settled into the state. Dew point temperatures have gone from the 50s yesterday to the upper 30s and 40s for today. The dry air will also carry into Monday.

Our next rain chance arrives by Wednesday AM. A front looks to linger nearby with showers and storms thru Thursday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/h06lAESRJx — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 5, 2022

The next chance for rain comes by midweek as a cold front approaches. Showers and storms are likely by late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

