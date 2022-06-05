first alert weather

A Warm, Comfortable Sunday, Start to the Week

By Darren Sweeney

Temperatures reached the lower and middle 80s across the state on Saturday. Temperatures will cool by a few degrees today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Dry air has also settled into the state. Dew point temperatures have gone from the 50s yesterday to the upper 30s and 40s for today. The dry air will also carry into Monday.

The next chance for rain comes by midweek as a cold front approaches. Showers and storms are likely by late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

