Cloudy Skies Continue Sunday; Warmer Weather Returns Monday

Seasonable temperatures to close out the weekend.

By Josh Cingranelli

Sunday will feature cloudy skies for much of the day with a few areas of sunshine by the late afternoon.

A few areas of drizzle are possible as we head throughout the day though most of the day will remain dry.

Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the middle to upper 70s, meaning conditions will be slightly cooler than average.

The cooler weather won't stick around. We will see a warm-up arrive as we head into the workweek. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will rise back into the low to middle 80s with increased humidity.

We will watch the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It appears the moisture could make a run at the northeast toward the middle part of the week.

