Connecticut reaches first heat wave of the year

Connecticut has officially reached its first wave of the year, meaning the state has seen three consecutive days with temps above 90 degrees.

Friday is the seventh day overall this year that we've seen temperatures above 90 degrees. But it also marks the first heat wave of 2023.

And we did! What joyous news. Heat wave number 1 of 2023. https://t.co/vRJuqEYaxA — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 7, 2023

The humidity is uncomfortable and the "feels-like" temperatures are approaching 95. It reached 93 degrees in Windsor Locks on Thursday.

The warmest day so far this year was on April 14 when it hit 96 degrees at Bradley Airport. On that day, the record temp of 82 degrees was shattered.

