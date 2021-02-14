Eversource Crews Prepare for Ice Storm Monday Into Tuesday

Eversource crews are preparing for the storm making its way to Connecticut Monday night into Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Eversource said crews are preparing for ice accumulation with a focus in the northwest corner of the state, following a line that roughly follows the Interstate 84 corner.

“Our equipment is designed to withstand or support the weight of significant accretion of ice, yet when you get a limb falling on top of them after they've been loaded up with ice, that's where our problems begin," Frank Poirot said in an interview with NBC Connecticut.

The power company said they started storm preparation on Friday with a very close focus on what and where the storm is expected to hit.

"In addition to that, we reached out and secured additional line and tree crews to help our in-house folks with anything that may come our way," Poirot said.

Families are being advised to make sure their mobile devices are charged up and keep up-to-date with Eversource's social media for the most current information.

“We're just standing at the ready and making sure we have all the supplies we need to support any sort of restoration, though will be carrying out in the next couple of days," Poirot said.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm that is expected to bring a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain to the state.

