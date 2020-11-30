First Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Today

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team is tracking a storm for today and wind advisories have been issued ahead of the storm.
Wind advisories have been issued for Litchfield and, Middlesex counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Haven and New London counties are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties are under a wind advisory from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
An area of low pressure will track to the west of the state, bringing a round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Rain will break out this morning with increasing wind. The peak of the rain and wind will arrive this afternoon.
One to two and a half inches of rain are likely and wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected. Some higher gusts are possible at the shore. Scattered power outages are possible with the higher wind gusts.
Eversource Prepares for Possible Damage
Eversource crews are preparing for possible power line and tree damage as windy conditions impact the state.
Eversource is warning customers to prepare for storms by building an emergency storm kit and charging up electronics.
Extra crews and support staff will be ready to respond to any outages and make necessary repairs.
You can report an outage by calling 800-286-2000, visiting eversource.com, the mobile app or by texting "OUT" to 23129.
United Illuminating is also urging customers to be prepared.
Get the latest on the storm here.
