First Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Today

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team is tracking a storm for today and wind advisories have been issued ahead of the storm.

Wind advisories have been issued for Litchfield and, Middlesex counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Haven and New London counties are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties are under a wind advisory from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will track to the west of the state, bringing a round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Rain will break out this morning with increasing wind. The peak of the rain and wind will arrive this afternoon.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for today into tonight for most of the state. 20-40 mph winds gusting to 55 mph. Worst of it looks like 2pm to 7 pm. Tree damage and power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult during the afternoon. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/OzTCe6KVBx — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) November 30, 2020

One to two and a half inches of rain are likely and wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected. Some higher gusts are possible at the shore. Scattered power outages are possible with the higher wind gusts.

Eversource Prepares for Possible Damage

Eversource crews are preparing for possible power line and tree damage as windy conditions impact the state.

Eversource is warning customers to prepare for storms by building an emergency storm kit and charging up electronics.

Extra crews and support staff will be ready to respond to any outages and make necessary repairs.

Thunderstorms and wind gusts of 50+ mph are headed our way tomorrow. These strong bursts of wind could bring down trees & damage the system. We have extra crews & support staff ready. Report an outage: 800-286-2000; https://t.co/4Hyo1NNTeE; mobile app; or text “OUT” 23129. pic.twitter.com/rTfXlcoQs0 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) November 29, 2020

You can report an outage by calling 800-286-2000, visiting eversource.com, the mobile app or by texting "OUT" to 23129.

United Illuminating is also urging customers to be prepared.

Tomorrow's forecast may bring severe weather to our area. Our teams are prepared for potential outages and you can be too with these tips. Be safe and stay tuned to our page for updates. #CTweather #StormPrep pic.twitter.com/zgx2gPebmP — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) November 30, 2020

Get the latest on the storm here.