Friday marks the 100-year anniversary of CT's last total solar eclipse

The moon shaded all of Connecticut - 100 years ago Friday.

It was Jan. 24, 1925, when Connecticut saw its last total solar eclipse.

Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

The path of the eclipse crossed the Great Lakes, New York and all of Connecticut, happening around 9:30 a.m.

Crowds gathered to watch this phenomenon, on Hosmer Mountain in Willimantic and Fox Hill in Rockville.

Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

Students at the Connecticut Agricultural College, a precursor of UCONN, were excused from class to watch it.

The New York Times front page, the day after the eclipse, headlined the celestial event being predicted down to a matter of a few seconds.

Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

While we saw the partial solar eclipse last April, the next total solar eclipse in Connecticut is predicted in 54 years, on May 1, 2079.

If you can’t wait that long, you can travel to Iceland or Spain to see it next August in 2026.