High humidity, showers and storms to start the weekend

Oppressive levels of humidity can be expected through the day today. Dew point temperatures in the uncomfortable 70s will continue through tonight.

Along with the tropical air that is in place, scattered showers and storms can be expected both this morning and again this afternoon/evening.

Any storms could produce very heavy rain and localized wind gusts. In between, expect some hazy sunshine to mix in with the clouds at times.

A weak front will bring a change by Sunday. With more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s away from the shore. Somewhat drier air will start to move in to the state by Sunday afternoon. Dew point temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

