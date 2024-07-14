StormTracker

Hot with lower humidity today, record heat likely this week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

High pressure brings a sunny and hot day to the state today.

Humidity levels will be moderate, but much more comfortable compared to the last several days.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The dew point temperature will remain in the more comfortable 60s.

By Monday, higher humidity is expected and heat will begin to build. Highs away from the shore will return the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be close to 100 degrees in some areas.

By Tuesday, we'll likely reach the peak of the heatwave with highs in the upper 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees.

Some relief from the high heat and humidity isn't expected until the end of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

