Humidity Continues Today; Showers Possible Tonight

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day with plenty of sunshine, some haze and a bit of smoke.

There will still be some smoke and haze today, but not as bad as it was Monday and it will clear up as the day continues.

Yesterday, the smoke and haze became so dense, dispatchers across northern Connecticut received dozens of 911 calls from people who believed there was a fire nearby.

Smoke from wildfires out west has moved its way back into Connecticut Monday, creating a haze across parts of the state.

The humidity today will be moderate. Highs around 90.

Showers and a few storms will move through the state this evening and tonight.

There will be a break from the humidity tomorrow.

Storms are possible early Wednesday morning ahead of a partly sunny day. The storms will bring some cooler air.

More showers or thundershower Thursday into Friday morning, but it will not be total a washout.

The weekend looks clear with cool temperatures.

