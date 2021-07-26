Smoky Skies Prompt 911 Calls in Connecticut; State Issues Warning

Smoke from wildfires out west has moved its way back into Connecticut Monday, creating a haze across parts of the state.

The smoke and haze became so dense, dispatchers across northern Connecticut received dozens of 911 calls from people who believed there was a fire nearby.

Air quality alerts have been issued for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and Middlesex counties.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urged people to limit outdoor activities Monday through 11 p.m.

Fire departments in the northern half of the state were urging people with respiratory issues to remain inside as a precaution.

Some residents said the smoke was much more noticeable than last week.

"We just noticed a lot of haze and the smell there’s actually an odor to it," Charlotte Rossi said.

Jon Barbagallo, the regional public information officer for Litchfield County Dispatch, said fire departments in the county have been made aware of the smoky haze, but will still investigate every 911 call to make sure it's not something more serious.