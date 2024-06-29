Increasing humidity and heat through the weekend, strong storms possible Sunday

Clouds and a few showers will begin the last weekend of June.

A warm front approaching from the west will bring mostly cloudy skies along with some peeks of sun this afternoon.

A rising chance of showers looks likely late afternoon and evening.

A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out this evening and tonight.

After the warm front passes, humidity will increase across the state. In fact, dew point temperatures will climb from the comfortable 50s to the tropical 70s by Sunday morning.

A cold front approaching the state on Sunday will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Sunday afternoon could be strong to severe.

