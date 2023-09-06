Isolated showers to provide some relief Thursday amid potential heat wave

Extreme heat will continue into Thursday and a heat wave is likely as temperatures are expected to reach the 90s yet again.

Most of the state is under a heat advisory through Friday evening. Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's extreme hot weather protocol will remain in effect for another day.

Heat index and feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s in some areas of the state Thursday.

There is a chance for rain Thursday and Friday, bringing slight relief from the heat for some folks.

A few showers or storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and storms are also forecasted for Friday.

Dozens of schools dismissed students early on Wednesday due to the hot temperatures and some plan to dismiss students early Thursday as well. For a full list of schools dismissing early, click here.

Cooler temps are on the way for the weekend. The humidity, however, sticks around into next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.