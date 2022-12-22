connecticut weather

Major Winter Storm to Bring Pouring Rain, Damaging Wind Tonight & Friday

Tonight and Friday

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend.

Rain will develop on this afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the Northwest hills before changing over to rain.

It will be pouring rain Thursday night into Friday. One to three inches of rain is expected.

By Friday morning, winds will increase. Gusts of up to 50-60 mph are possible. The wind could cause power issues and property damage.

High tides are also a concern on Friday morning between 8:30 and 11 a.m. The water rise will be up to 2.5 feet above what is normal. It will produce moderate to isolated areas of major coastal flooding damage.

Temperatures will crash on Friday afternoon. It will go from near 60 to the teens by Saturday morning. Any standing water left behind on the roads and sidewalks will freeze quickly.

The rest of the weekend looks blustery and bright.

