Public Works, Transportation Crews Prepare for Wintry Mix in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix will develop in Connecticut Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County.

Public works crews in Tolland are standing by.

“It is early, but we are prepared,” said Scott Lappen, director of public works in Tolland. “We’ve been working on it for a while.”

Lappen said that their trucks have all been recalibrated and the salt is stocked, though it is more expensive this year.

“It was a huge increase from last year. We were paying roughly $67 to $68 a ton. We are up to $95 a ton this year for treated salt,” said Scott Lappen, director of public works in Tolland. “A lot of it has to do with the delivery because the diesel costs are so much. It is challenging.”

The town is also asking for patience because they are short two plow drivers.

“There’s a lot of open positions in public works right now,” Lappen said. “I spoke to one of my counterparts this morning in South Windsor. They are in the same position.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said they are prepared.

“Our crews are ready. They are on standby. They will get called in and get put out on the roads if needed, but we are still keeping an eye on what the next 24 hours is going to bring,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the CT DOT.

The state is not planning to pretreat roads for the storm.

“The rain would wash away any treatment that would be put down so this is a storm where we are just going to keep an eye on,” Morgan said.