hurricane ian

Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

Some of the precipitation from the system will pivot into Connecticut this weekend.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian.

The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday.

The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from the system will pivot into Connecticut this weekend.

We are forecasting periods of rain Saturday morning and afternoon. It appears the most rainfall will take place along the shoreline with more isolated showers along the Massachusetts border.

In addition to the rainfall, winds are also expected to pick up as a we head into Sunday. Winds could gust to 40 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

