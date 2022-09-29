Remnants of Hurricane Ian to Arrive in Connecticut This Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists continue to track Hurricane Ian.

The system intensified back into hurricane status Thursday evening and is foretasted to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Friday.

The system will start to break apart as it moves over land. Some of the precipitation from the system will pivot into Connecticut this weekend.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We are forecasting periods of rain Saturday morning and afternoon. It appears the most rainfall will take place along the shoreline with more isolated showers along the Massachusetts border.

In addition to the rainfall, winds are also expected to pick up as a we head into Sunday. Winds could gust to 40 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Remnant moisture from Ian moves north for Saturday, increasing the chance for precipitation. As the animation shows, the closer you get to the south coast, the higher the chance you will receive rain #RIwx #MAwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/v53pQQMS4V — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 30, 2022

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.