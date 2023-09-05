Schools announce early dismissals in anticipation of extreme heat Wednesday

Most of the state is under a heat advisory and dozens of school districts are preparing to dismiss kids early because of the high temps Wednesday.

For a full list of schools dismissing early, click here.

The extreme heat will stay until Thursday evening. Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme hot weather protocol, which aims to ensure the most vulnerable populations get protection from the hot conditions.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. It's expected to stay that way for some in the state over the next few days.

In a message to Sheehan High School parents in Wallingford, the principal said they're altering practice times, as well as canceling games and scrimmages, because of the heat. The school district itself is dismissing early.

Portland Public Schools let students out early on Tuesday due to the extreme heat.

Outside of the heat, a quiet night and a quiet day on Wednesday are ahead. Rain chances increase later this week, bringing slight relief from the heat.

The humidity, however, sticks around into next week.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Keeping your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illnesses

Staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible

Limiting outdoor activity to the morning and evening

Avoiding direct sunlight

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing

Taking cool showers or baths

Staying hydrated by drinking more water than usual

Workers at a construction site near Westfarms were taking precautions to work through extremely hot temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.