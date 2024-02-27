Storm to bring heavy rain, strong wind gusts to the state Wednesday night

Our NBC CT StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that could bring heavy rain and windy conditions to the state Wednesday night.

Scattered showers will move in late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

Winds will increase throughout the day Wednesday. By nighttime, wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph in northern Connecticut, and 40 to 50 mph in northern CT.

Eversource said they're bringing in outside line workers ahead of the storm to deal with potential power outages.

The heaviest rain, and possibly some thunder, will arrive after dinnertime.

A wind advisory has been issued for Tolland and Windham counties starting Wednesday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut as a strong cold front approaches tomorrow. I'll have the latest coming up starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/M4mItcpwWS — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) February 27, 2024

