Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut

Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power.

At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties.

In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning was issued.

The storms brought strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and even hail to northern Connecticut.

Trees came down in Burlington, Harwinton, Tolland, and other areas.

Eversource was reporting more than 3,000 customers without power as of 5:30 p.m.