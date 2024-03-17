A sunny, breezy, and mild end to the weekend, turning cooler this week

A weak front moved through the state this morning with a few showers. The rest of the day will feature sunshine and clouds mixed along with a strengthening breeze.

Along with the breezy conditions, mild temperatures continue. The average high for today is 47 degrees. The forecast brings temps between 55 and 60 degrees.

The trend for the week ahead is for cooler, more seasonable air to settle into the northeast. High temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the week ahead.

