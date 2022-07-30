first alert weather

Sunshine, Warm Temperatures for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After some showers Friday night into Saturday morning, sunshine and warm temperatures will take over for the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle to upper 80s today. A northwesterly component to the wind will create a land breeze along the shoreline. The good news is that the humidity will drop through the day and stay fairly low to moderate over the weekend.

Beyond this weekend, we're looking toward an extended period of heat through next week.

High temperatures could approach 100 by the end of the week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
