Temperatures in 70s Today, Storms and Cold as Week Goes On

Temperatures will be warm today, then the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking showers and storms tomorrow before temperature plunge on Thursday.

Temperatures will reach the 60s at the shore and the 70s inland today after fog gives way to bright sunshine and warmth. 

Winds will be gusty today, enhancing the fire danger.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has classified the fire danger for today as “very high.”  

Showers and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There a  threat of damage in western Connecticut, mainly in Litchfield and Fairfield counties.

It will be windy across the state on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, temperatures will fall.

While it will feel like 74 today, it will feel like 24 on Thursday.

Fair weather is in the forecast for Friday.

