Tens of Thousands of Power Outages Reported Across Connecticut

Thousands of power outages were reported across Connecticut as a result of Sunday night's storms.

As of 11:30 p.m., Eversource reported over 36,000 power outages. Woodbury, Norwalk, and Bloomfield were among the hardest-hit areas.

United Illuminating was reporting roughly 4,800 outages. Fairfield was one of the hardest-hit areas, with over 3,500 outages late Sunday night.

Towns Report Storm Damage

Eversource crews and firefighters in Avon rescued a person trapped in a car that was snagged by wires. The incident happened on Lovely Street. Crews at the scene told us the person trapped is doing okay.

Many lights were out on Route 44 in Avon, one of the main roads in town.

A tree and wires fell down on a car in Avon.
Trees and wires down at the intersection of Route 44 and Climax Road in Avon.

Rain was coming down hard in West Hartford during Sunday night's storm.

There was a Tornado Warning in effect for parts of Fairfield County. There were also several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect throughout the state.

There were reports of strong wind gusts of up to 76 mph in Greenwich. Bridgeport saw wind gusts of up to 61 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the entire state through 2 a.m.

The peak of the highest wind gusts arrived between 8 and 11 p.m.

