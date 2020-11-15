Tens of Thousands of Power Outages Reported Across Connecticut

Thousands of power outages were reported across Connecticut as a result of Sunday night's storms.

As of 11:30 p.m., Eversource reported over 36,000 power outages. Woodbury, Norwalk, and Bloomfield were among the hardest-hit areas.

United Illuminating was reporting roughly 4,800 outages. Fairfield was one of the hardest-hit areas, with over 3,500 outages late Sunday night.

Towns Report Storm Damage

Eversource crews and firefighters in Avon rescued a person trapped in a car that was snagged by wires. The incident happened on Lovely Street. Crews at the scene told us the person trapped is doing okay.

Quick work by @EversourceCT and Avon firefighters to free person trapped in a car snagged in wires on Lovely St. Person is okay. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/JK7tHbN2tv — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 16, 2020

Many lights were out on Route 44 in Avon, one of the main roads in town.

Just arriving in Avon where about 25% of @EversourceCT customers and some traffic lights on Route 44 are dark. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/QuXFbWWeuB — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 16, 2020

Rain was coming down hard in West Hartford during Sunday night's storm.

There was a Tornado Warning in effect for parts of Fairfield County. There were also several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect throughout the state.

There were reports of strong wind gusts of up to 76 mph in Greenwich. Bridgeport saw wind gusts of up to 61 mph.

Damaging wind gusts are occurring throughout the state. Gusting to 61 mph in Bridgeport. These damaging gusts will push east. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/C2SWI2hx5v — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) November 16, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the entire state through 2 a.m.

The peak of the highest wind gusts arrived between 8 and 11 p.m.