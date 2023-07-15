weather forecast

Tracking heavy weekend rain with a flood watch issued for tonight, Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While most of today will end up dry, a rising chance of thunderstorms and downpours will bring a flood threat for Sunday.

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for tonight through Sunday night. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms have the potential to put down 1"-3" of rain during the day Sunday.

The rain will fall on already saturated ground and swollen rivers, giving the state an elevated flood threat for small streams, rivers and basement flooding.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A slow moving cold front will push to the east by Monday bringing a return to sunshine and drier weather to start next week.

More details on the flood threat can be found on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.

Local

Hartford 11 hours ago

Hartford's annual Jazz Festival steps off at Bushnell Park

Bridgeport 13 hours ago

Fire in Bridgeport leaves one dead, one critically hurt

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

weather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us