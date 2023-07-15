Tracking heavy weekend rain with a flood watch issued for tonight, Sunday

While most of today will end up dry, a rising chance of thunderstorms and downpours will bring a flood threat for Sunday.

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for tonight through Sunday night. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms have the potential to put down 1"-3" of rain during the day Sunday.

The rain will fall on already saturated ground and swollen rivers, giving the state an elevated flood threat for small streams, rivers and basement flooding.

A slow moving cold front will push to the east by Monday bringing a return to sunshine and drier weather to start next week.

More details on the flood threat can be found on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.