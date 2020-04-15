Tracking Snow for Friday Night

An area of low pressure will track through the area Friday afternoon and evening.

We are still a bit uncertain as to the exact track of the storm and just how intense the system would be.

Our most accurate computer model, the European model brings a robust system to the south of Connecticut leaving enough cold air in place to result in accumulating snow for most of Connecticut.

Other computer models bring the system either over Connecticut or north of Connecticut which would result in a mild outcome and be primarily rain.

Right now it appears we will see a mixture of rain transitioning to snow for most of the state and a light accumulation is certainly possible, especially for areas away from the shoreline.

We will continue to track this system and provide updates as new information is available.