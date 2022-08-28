Warm and Dry Weather Continues Into New Week

We are in desperate need of rain, but it is not looking promising heading into the new week.

The warmer and drier than average weather pattern looks to hold for the rest of August and the start of September.

Average highs should be in the low 80s for this time of the year. Temperatures will average in the middle to upper 80s through midweek.

The next chance for showers will be with a cold front on Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday, another dry stretch of weather will move in for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

For more details on the drought and our upcoming weather patter, click to see the First Alert Weather blog.