first alert weather

Warm and Dry Weather Continues Into New Week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We are in desperate need of rain, but it is not looking promising heading into the new week.

The warmer and drier than average weather pattern looks to hold for the rest of August and the start of September.

Average highs should be in the low 80s for this time of the year. Temperatures will average in the middle to upper 80s through midweek.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The next chance for showers will be with a cold front on Wednesday. Beyond Wednesday, another dry stretch of weather will move in for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

For more details on the drought and our upcoming weather patter, click to see the First Alert Weather blog.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us