Warm Today, Much-Needed Rain Possible To Start the Week

Warm temperatures and dry weather will finish out the weekend. High temperatures today will make it into the 85 to 90-degree range with moderate levels of humidity. The beaches will see somewhat cooler temperatures.

By Monday, a warm front will approach the state with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. The front will linger nearby on Tuesday, keeping our rain chances up.

While it does not look drought-busting, some will see downpours Monday and again on Tuesday. There is a chance that some towns could see more than 1 inch of rain. If your area misses out on the heavier downpours Monday, there is another round of showers and storms expected Tuesday.

Beyond Tuesday, our weather pattern goes back to being dry and warm/hot with high temperatures staying above normal through next weekend.