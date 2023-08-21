weather forecast

Warmer and more humid with an afternoon shower today

By Darren Sweeney

After a weekend of comfortable humidity, muggy air returns today as a cold front approaches the state.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Dew point numbers will rise through the 60s through the afternoon and evening which means it will be a more uncomfortable day.

There is the chance of a scattered shower by late in the afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches.

Drier, more comfortable air returns for Tuesday.

