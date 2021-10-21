Warmer Than Average Winter Predicted For Connecticut This Season

Connecticut and the rest of the northeast may be in for a warmer than average winter this season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that La Nina climate conditions have developed and are expected to remain in place for several months. That would mean above-average temperatures for most of the eastern U.S. and across the South, according to NOAA.

The agency's Winter Outlook prediction covers the span from December 2021 through February 2022.

“Using the most up-to-date observing technologies and computer models, our dedicated forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center produce timely and accurate seasonal outlooks to help communities prepare for the months ahead,” said Michael Farrar, Ph.D., director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

NOAA is predicting below-average temperatures for the Pacific Northwest, the northern Plains, and southeast Alaska.

In its precipitation prediction, NOAA says wetter-than-average conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, and Ohio Valley.

For Connecticut and the rest of the northeast, NOAA says there are equal chances for below-average, near-average, or above-average precipitation during the winter months.