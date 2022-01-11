Milder Temperatures Wednesday After Tuesday's Bitter Cold

Temperatures will increase for the rest of the workweek after Tuesday's bitter cold.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

On Tuesday, the feels-like temperatures were between 0 and negative 20.

The high temperatures ranged from about 7 degrees in the hills to 13 in Hartford to 17 in New Haven, but the breeze made it feel much colder.

Thursday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Dozens of schools have a delayed start due to Tuesday's cold temperatures with wind chill factors that feel below zero.

CT SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL

The state’s severe cold weather protocol remains activated through noon on Wednesday.

During this time period, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut shelters so anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 for help to find services.

The governor's office said safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout the state to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.