Tracking the Potential for Strong Weekend Storms

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking the potential for strong to even some severe storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Today's storms are likely to form after 2 or 3 this afternoon and the threat will continue into early evening. The threat for today will be determined by how much sunshine is able to destabilize the atmosphere.

Today's storms will have the potential for gusty winds aloft to mix down to the surface as well as produce small hail.

Beyond today's warm front causing the storm threat, a cold pool of air up above will settle in for the next few days. The cold pool of air means we'll start each of the next few days on the quiet side but daytime heating will help to develop rounds of shower storms to end each day.

The shower chances are coming as a very dry month continues. We're running at a deficit of almost 3.5 inches of rain below normal for the month of June alone.

