The Council on American-Islamic-Connecticut, a Muslim civil rights groups, is holding a protest rally at Bradley International Airport Friday in response to President Trump’s Executive Order suspending immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

CAIR-CT referred to the president’s actions as a “Muslim Ban” Executive Orders and condemned the actions as a “religious test” for immigration into the US.

The order signed by the president on Friday put a 120-day hold on entry of refugees to the US, and indefinitely suspends the admission of Syrian refugees until the president is satisfied that changes have been made.

It also suspends entry for 90 days from certain nations based on a statute related to the Visa Waiver Program. Currently those countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

A federal judge blocked part of the order, granting an injunction requested by the ACLU and other legal organizations. The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported.

The president’s actions drew protests at airports around the country Saturday night as some were barred from boarding US flights or detained upon their arrival to the US.

"President Trump says that he wants to protect America but its important to note that no one from any of these countries has committed any act of terrorism on American soil. Similarly Syrian refugees have risked life and limb to gain sanctuary in the United States. To turn them away betrays all that is good about the United States," said CAIR-CT chairperson Farhan Memon.

NBC Connecticut spoke to a traveler born in a foreign country who shared her feelings on the subject.

“It’s a very touchy question because if you really think about it because I came from Germany and I was very happy to come to the US. I was accepted, I liked it here, and I’m a citizen, and I think I and my family are contribution to this country,” said Regina Simon of Avon.

The protest at Bradley starts at 1:30 p.m. in the arrival lobby of the airport.