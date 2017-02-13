Safety Still Priority at Connecticut Ski Slopes

More and more skiers are hitting the slopes after a busy week of snowfall but managers at the resorts said safety should still be a priority before heading down the hill.

With enough snow on the ground to go around, skiing is ramping up at Middlefield's Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort.

"This past weekend has been the busiest weekend of the year so far," said CEO Sean Hayes.

While business is good, managers said so is safety and they are reminding customers that safety and skiing go hand-in-hand.

A helmet mandate at this park has been instated for all skiers wanting to carve out some of the 225 snowy acres.

"Pretty important because if you fall over sometimes you could hurt your head," said Sammie Greer, a child skier.

The 7-year-old said he gets how safety is important.

"I've been falling about 75 percent of the time," said Ben Golart.

Golart just began skiing.

"You can never be to careful, even if you're a professional you could always hit that one little bump," Golart said.

The skiers responsibility code posted on the National Ski Areas Association's website shares beneficial info for skiers, like skiers in front have the right of way and a skier should always stay in control.

"We're putting a piece of wood on our feet and we're going down the side of a mountain," said Hayes.

Powder Ridge managers say skiing is fun and always will be. As long as safety goes along for the ride.

To see the skiers responsibility code click here.