Volunteers placed flags on thousands of veterans' graves in East Hartford Saturday.

The graves of military men and women buried at Hillside Cemetery in East Hartford were decorated ahead of Memorial Day.

Today, volunteers made sure those who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom aren’t forgotten.

The red, white, and blue now dot the grave stones of the military men and women buried in East Hartford’s Hillside Cemetery.

“I want them to remember the veterans who gave their all,” said Vinny Parys, a Vietnam veteran.

Parys organized several groups of volunteers who spent their morning giving back to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Every year we just talk about what all the veterans did to serve our country and what they’ve done giving us the freedoms we have,” said Brian Liss of Granby.

Liss brought his 11 and 9-year-old sons with him. It’s become an annual tradition for the family ahead of Memorial Day.

“They served us and they made us easier for us to live,” Brady Liss said.

A life lesson they’re also learning from their grandfather who served as a sergeant in the Army.

“We talk about it a lot. We talk about when they have the parades and I go to their school,” said Gary Castellani of Manchester:

Their father hopes the family outing gives the boys respect for those who’ve served.

“It’s important because we need to show them what they’ve done for us and show respect because if it weren’t for them today wouldn’t be today,” Patrick Liss added.

In less than an hour, 3,500 flags blanketed Hillside thanks to the efforts of more than 50 volunteers, a small commitment given the lifetime sacrificed by these military men and women.