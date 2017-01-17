West Hartford Presents New Idea for Garbage Pick up

The price of the bag would depend on it's size. (Published 59 minutes ago)

West Hartford Considering Charging for Trash Collection By The Bag

A new proposal by the director of Public Works for West Hartford would require residents to pay for trash bags and place all trash in those specific bags.

"Keep an open mind," John Phillips, the director of Public Works for West Hartford, said.

A 30-gallon bag would cost $2, a standard 13-gallon kitchen bag would cost $1.25, a small bag 80 cents and they would be available typically where residents currently buy garbage bags.

The money collected would help fund collection services, as opposed to the traditional way through property taxes.

"This is a transformational discussion we will be having, but they are discussions that are necessary to have," said Phillips.

The town is working with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as a test program of sorts, in an effort to reduce waste and enhance recycling programs.

One of the goals is to incentivize people to throw away less trash.

"The upside is controlling your utility budgets, like you conserve on electricity, like you conserve on home heating oil," said Phillips.

Phillips said the one downside is it would be more work.

Residents have three chances to weigh in on the proposal.

The first is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall Auditorium.