West Haven Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

The scene of a shooting at Arthur Street and Lamberton Street in New Haven Saturday morning.

A West Haven man was critically in a shooting in New Haven Saturday morning, according to police.

New Haven police said they were called to the intersection of Arthur Street and Lamberton Street around 3:15 a.m. The victim was find near the passenger side of his car, suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder, and leg. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said. He has not been identified.

Police said a female friend of the victim witnessed the shooting and is cooperating with police. She told police the pair had left a New Haven bar before the shooting occurred.

Police have not released a suspect description at this point.

According to police, there have been other shootings in the area and a nearby building has been known to sell alcohol after hours at parties.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact New Haven police.