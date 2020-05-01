Kids Connection Recipe: Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadillas are really easy and fun to make at home! Just make sure you have an adult to help you along the way before you get started!

INGREDIENTS:

A part of what makes quesadillas so delicious and fun to cook is that you can make them your way! You can include almost any ingredient you like in them, such as different vegetables, cheeses and meats. They can also be made without meat at all! For this recipe you will need:

Adult supervision

Frying pan

Spatula

Shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Cooked chicken

Black beans

Flour tortillas

Vegetable oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Find an adult to help you through the process! Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!) Sprinkle 2/3 of a cup of Monterey Jack cheese on half of a tortilla. Add black beans and cooked chicken to the same half of the tortilla. (Use pre-cooked chicken, or have your parents help cook chicken beforehand.) Fold the other half of the tortilla over and press down on the ingredients with your hands. Gently pour a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a frying pan on the oven on medium heat. Just enough to cover the pan so the tortilla doesn't stick. (Be careful, ovens and cooking oil can get very hot!) With adult supervision, very carefully place the quesadilla in the frying pan when it has heated. Wait until the side of the quesadilla is golden brown. (This may take 3-4 minutes and you can check by using a spatula. With adult supervision, carefully flip the quesadilla to its other side when it is ready) When both sides are golden brown, have an adult remove the quesadilla from the pan. Let cool and carefully cut the quesadilla into triangles. Enjoy your snack!

TRY IT: QUESADILLAS GO REALLY WELL WITH SALSA - DUNK YOURS FOR AN EXTRA KICK!