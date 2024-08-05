Early voting begins for Connecticut for first time on Monday

Decision 2024

Connecticut voters for the first time are able to cast their ballots before Election Day. Early voting starts today.

Connecticut’s upcoming state primary election will be the first in state history to incorporate early voting after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation last June expanding early voting access to the state — which, up until that point, was one of only four states that didn’t yet have it.

“I think we need more options, not fewer so that every single eligible voter feels they have a way to vote comfortably,” said Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This is what state officials want voters to know about the election and the state’s new early voting process.

When is the state primary?

The Connecticut state primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

When does early voting start?

Local

Early voting begins eight days before Election Day, on Monday, Aug. 5.

When does early voting end?

The seven-day early voting period will end two days before Election Day, on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Do I need to vote in person?

Yes.

Can I cast my ballot over the weekend during the early voting period?

Yes.

What are the voting hours during the early voting period?

Monday, Aug. 5 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 — 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 — 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Do I need to be a registered party member to vote in the primary?

Yes.

I’m a registered voter, but I’m not registered with a party. Can I still enroll with a party and vote early?

You would have needed to do so by noon on Sunday, Aug. 4.

I’m not a registered voter. Can I still vote early?

Yes, if you register and enroll with a party by noon on the business day before you vote. For example, if you want to vote on Aug. 8, you must register and enroll by noon on Aug. 7.

How do I find my early voting location?

You can find a list of early voting locations here.

Where can I find out more?

The state has a voter fact sheet available here.