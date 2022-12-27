The Scene
Theme Parks Jan 12

Universal Theme Park, Resort Hotel Coming to Texas; Horror Experience Headed to Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts says they’re bringing a family-focused theme park and resort hotel to North Texas and a year-round horror experience to Las Vegas.

