Hartford Rib Off Returns This Summer

Rib lovers, as well as anyone who enjoys some good barbecue, will want to clear their schedules for Father’s Day weekend and head to Hartford for the 11th annual Hartford Rib Off. The food event happens at Riverside Park, from June 19 to 20.

About the Hartford Rib Off

The Hartford Rib Off is a charitable organization and proceeds will be donated to local charities, including The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, Journey Home and The Hartford Rib Off Scholarship Fund.

“This event has always been about making sure our bellies and our hearts are full. We can’t wait to get back out there in the pits and drum up some more good deeds through great BBQ,” Guy Newman, the found of Hartford Rib Off, said in a statement.

You can buy tickets online at http://hartfordriboff.com/ticket/ or The Hartford Rib Off’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The event will be held, rain or shine and you can bring a chair or blanket as well as a pop-up tent.

Hartford Rib Off Events

June 19: Hartford Rib Off Kick-Off Party

This event is for people 21 years old and older.

It will include live music, food and drink vendors and samples from participating pit masters while supplies last.

June 20: Hartford Rib Off Main Event

This is a family-friendly event with live entertainment, children’s activities and vendors in addition to the food.

Attendees can choose from a BBQ buffet of ribs, pulled pork, chicken and sides.

Attendees who are 21 and older will receive a commemorative Hartford Rib Off cup, which comes with unlimited beer pours.

Water and soft drinks are available for children and designated drivers. Parking is free.

June 20: KCBS Pro Series Sanctioned Contest

More than 25 BBQ pit masters will prepare four meats for a panel of judges to test and compete for bragging rights.

The good news for you is that people who attend can get free pulled pork samples while supplies last and cast a vote.

Attendees will also be able to sample free ribs from the participating Pit Masters while supplies last.

Hartford Rib Off Tickets

