Biometric data collection: Vernon store sign concerns some customers

On Monday, grocery shoppers were greeted by this sign, as the doors automatically opened and closed at the Vernon ShopRite.

It says “Attention Customers: biometric identifier information collected at this location” which may include facial recognition, eye scans and voiceprints.

It continues to say that “This is information that can be used to identify or help identify you.”

The sign sparked mixed reaction and lots of questions from shoppers.

“I feel uncomfortable, and I feel like it’s an invasion of privacy,” said Peg Bycholski of Vernon, who just finished grocery shopping.

Charles Lee of Manchester, who was picking up lunch at the store, was surprised.

“I have been here many times and, I mean, I’ve heard about the cameras over the cities and counties and stuff like that, but in the grocery store. I don’t know. It kind of catches me by surprise," Lee said.

Marcel Landry of Vernon had different feelings about the sign.

“It’s no problem going in the store. It’s no problem with me," Landry said.

On Tuesday, the sign at the entrance was moved to inside the store behind the customer service desk.

Although our team knew the store was recording us, a manager told NBC CT Responds we couldn’t use our camera to take a picture of it in the new location. He says the store posted the sign to be in compliance with the Connecticut Data Privacy Act which went into effect July 1.

A ShopRite spokesperson confirmed this, saying the store is posting signage to make shoppers aware of the use of facial recognition.

ShopRite says it follows all applicable laws and, in a statement, it says, “This technology is helping our stores reduce retail crime, an industry-wide challenge that has increased dramatically over the last few years. Only trained asset protection associates use the system, which helps us focus attention on repeat shoplifters.”

“I think that’s kind of weak if it’s for theft. That’s a lot of money invested for somebody who comes out with a bag of potato chips,” Lee said.

“Maybe it’s going to help out and people stop stealing,” Landry said.

"There is widespread adoption by Connecticut retailers who utilize facial recognition software and video cameras," President of the Connecticut Food Association Wayne Pesce said.

The association represents Connecticut grocery stores in government and public relations.

Pesce said technology, like facial recognition, does help retailers monitor stores and deter criminal activities which helps retailers take “proactive measures to prevent losses” and ensure the safety of customers.

“Today’s software can detect and respond to potential threats, such as suspicious behavior or emergencies, allowing staff to intervene quickly," Pesce said.

But Pesce adds, “It is crucial for retailers to implement facial recognition or any consumer centric technology responsibly and transparently, ensuring customer consent, respecting privacy rights, and adhering to relevant data protection laws and regulations.”

David McGuire, the executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, has many concerns.

One of which, he says is that “this type of surveillance also raises significant concerns about companies selling or sharing biometric information with other corporations or police.”

In a statement McGuire adds, “Our communities should be safe and healthy, which means entering a store shouldn’t be a tacit agreement to a company collecting our biometric information, which can be among the most sensitive data about us. Surveillance by private companies can contribute to over-policing, and the racial biases baked into surveillance technology can particularly harm Black and Latinx people."

ACLU Connecticut encourages companies looking into investing into this technology to “think long and hard about whether their bottom line is more important than people’s safety and security.”

NBC CT Responds asked ShopRite if all stores in Connecticut have this technology and if third parties have access to view it, but we haven’t heard back.

Although, the company did say that the technology is to keep its customers and associates safe.

A spokesperson from the Office of the Attorney General says it can’t comment on this sign in particular without further investigation. But they did say the CT Data Privacy Act requires clear consent and a consumer’s informed agreement in order to process their sensitive data.

“It’s a security matter. I can understand the times that we live in, but sometimes I think we stretch it a little too far,” Lee said.

“It’s unsettling, it really is,” Bycholski said.

“It’s no problem with me, as long as you haven’t got me going home and taking pictures of me at home and stuff,” Landry said.