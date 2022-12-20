Holiday Travel Tips to Keep Spirits Bright

The song says, “I’ll be Home for Christmas.”

Whether or not that comes true for millions of Americans this holiday, depends on a winter storm that has been making its way across the country.

Some pre-planning can help make your trip a little smoother and hopefully keep your spirits bright.

The holiday travel rush hasn’t quite started. It’s expected to pick up on Thursday, with Friday and Monday being the busiest days for air travel.

We asked some travelers Tuesday what they do to make sure their trip is as problem free as possible.

“The funny thing is that I’ve made this joke before, that I think I’m going to make local news because I’m traveling with so many small children,” laughed Ania Zganiacz of Cornwall.

She was right. We met her at Bradley International Airport where she and her mother just flew in from Dayton, Ohio.

Wrangling four little ones isn’t easy on any day, but aside from a short delay and a misplaced stroller, they say things went pretty well.

“Overall, it’s been really great. The flight attendants are always super helpful and everyone’s really considerate,” said Zganiacz.

But experts are warning the holiday rush, combined with wintry weather in the forecast, is a recipe for disaster.

Paul Hudson with FlyersRights.org says about one to five percent of flights are getting cancelled and as many as 25 percent are delayed.

“You cannot count that your flight that you’re booking that will actually get you there in any way,” said Hudson.

FlyersRights is a nonprofit representing passengers, trying to make travel safer and more convenient, affordable, and reliable for travelers too.

You can visit their site for more information on your rights as a passenger, plus the organization has a phone number you can call if you need advice.

Hudson says if you’re leaving Thursday or Friday, or anytime you travel, have a backup plan. Research other flights you could potentially take if yours is cancelled, because getting a hold of customer service during busy times can be a challenge.

He says specifically find direct flights that leave in the morning, so you can have more time in the day to deal with other potential problems. He reminds travelers that you are entitled to a refund it your flight is cancelled, so perhaps look into even booking a backup flight.

“To have a second ticket that is refundable or at least has a credit so if the first flight does not fly, or if it’s excessively delayed, you can use the second ticket,” he said.

Some travelers may get a refund for a “significant delay,” but that is based on a number of factors, including the length of the flight, how long you’re delayed, and your particular circumstances.

Lois Brown of Northfield, Massachusetts, says that’s why she always buys travel insurance.

“You never know what could happen, so I always do that in case I have to cancel at the last minute or you know I get sick, or a family member needs me, so I think it’s important to buy that,” she said.

Some credit cards offer travel protection too, so now’s a good time to check if yours does. Keep in mind you’ll only get the benefits if you used that card to book the flight.

And when possible, travel light. Are you okay risking packing your Christmas or Hanukkah gifts in your luggage if gets lost for a couple of days?

“If you have checked bags and your flight is delayed or canceled, you may not see those bags again for a day or so, so that’s another consideration,” said Hudson.

But if you do carry on your gifts, don’t have them wrapped. It’s a TSA nightmare. If the gift alerts security when it goes through the belt, TSA agents will have to unwrap it. And you don’t want to make anyone feel like a Scrooge. Plus, you’re backing up security too.

So, if you can, carry on gifts in a gift bag.

“Besides there being a shortage of personnel at the airlines, there’s often a shortage of personnel at the airports, especially large hub airports,” said Hudson. He says that may force restaurants and shops to close early.

He suggests packing emergency supplies. Don’t check your medicines if you don’t have to. Have some extra diapers and toys for kids and snacks on you too.

“I make sure I have TSA precheck. That’s probably the most important one. You don’t have to get anything out of your bag,” said Daniel Heinzelmann of South Windsor.

And if do end up having to rebook a flight, remember that patience and a smile can go a long way.

If you get stuck somewhere overnight, you can ask for a hotel or a meal voucher. The airline isn’t obligated to give you one, but with a little luck and some Christmas magic you might just get it.

To see the cancellation policies for ten major domestic airlines, check out the Department of Transportation's Airline Customer Service Dashboard.