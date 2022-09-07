M&T Bank Merger Confusion Leads to Longer Than Normal Wait Times

Over the long weekend, M&T Bank merged with People’s United Bank. Several customers were left with many questions regarding their debit cards and online banking.

“I still haven’t gotten my ATM card and now I went in here to get some money and my ATM card, but the line is so long, there is like 25 people ahead of me and they got all types of problems and stuff,” said Theresa Rogers of West Hartford.

Theresa Rogers is one of many customers that showed up in-person at one of the M&T branch locations in West Hartford to see if she could get answers. But with long wait times, she decided to go back home and will try again another day.

“The lines are too long, there is too much waiting and it's all crowded there, it could take me an hour or hour and a half to get through the line,” Rogers said.

Head of Community Banking Mike Keegan said it’s been a busy start to the merge, their staff has been hard at work, and he thanks customers for their patience.

“These first couple of days because there is a level of uncertainty for folks, they are calling in unprecedented numbers, they are visiting our branches in unprecedented numbers,” Keegan said.

Bank officials say customers are experiencing longer than normal wait times.

“People have been very patient, and some have been frustrated because of the wait times. We have a call back feature to give people an opportunity for us to call them back,” Keegan said.

Over 40% of customers have been able to access online banking, and some say their experience has been smooth sailing.

“It’s been a terrific transfer,” said Todd Darch of West Hartford.

Bank officials say resources are available online.