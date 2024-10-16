Morgan Stanley is about to report earnings — here's what to expect

Morgan Stanley is set to report third-quarter earnings before the opening bell Wednesday.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the quarter, which inflates the management fees the bank collects.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup topped expectations, helped by better-than-expected revenue from trading or investment banking.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $1.58 a share, according to LSEG

Revenue: $14.41 billion, according to LSEG

Wealth management: $6.88 billion, according to StreetAccount

Trading: Equities of $2.77 billion, Fixed Income of $1.85 billion, according to StreetAccount

Investment Banking: $1.36 billion, according to StreetAccount

Morgan Stanley has several tailwinds in its favor.

Investment banking has rebounded after a dismal 2023, a trend that may continue as easing rates will encourage more financing and merger activity.

Finally, its Wall Street rivals have posted better-than-expected trading results, making it unlikely that the firm missed out on elevated activity.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.