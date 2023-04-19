CT DOT Campaign Urges Cannabis Users to Drive Responsibly on 4/20

It is a day cherished by cannabis users as an opportunity to consume: 4/20.

With the unofficial holiday approaching Thursday, transportation officials are urging people who use to stay away from the steering wheel, especially with adult-use sales now legal in Connecticut.

A TV spot released by the Connecticut Department of Transportation has words flash across the screen: wasted, blasted, stoned, baked, faded, toned, chilled, cooked, high.

“Behind the wheel, it all means impaired,” a narrator says.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That’s the message being rolled out this 4/20 by CT DOT.

“Hands on the steering wheel plus cannabis leaf equals DUI,” Josh Morgan, CT DOT spokesperson, said. “We have digital billboards on the highways, we have coasters and window clings out at bars and restaurants.”

It is all part of the DOT’s “4/20 Don’t Drive High” campaign.

“Driving high can impair your reaction time,” one television commercial states. “Don’t drive high.”

While cannabis use was legalized in Connecticut back in July of 2021, Thursday marks the first 4/20 in the state since adult-use sales became legal in January.

“This is something that we prepared for with recreational sales starting earlier this year,” Morgan said. “If cannabis is legal, whether recreationally or medically, it's still illegal to drive high.”

Connecticut law states a person commits the crime of DUI “while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug or both.”

While it is legal to transport up to five ounces of cannabis in a locked glovebox or trunk, driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and carries the same penalties as other DUIs.

Connecticut State Police report that in 2022, officers responded to 2,051 operating under the influence incidents, which include DUIs from traffic stops, crashes and responses to disabled motorists.

Those are not specifically cannabis-related incidents. State police do not have DUI statistics from the time adult-use sales were legalized earlier this year.

Connecticut State Police ask that those who plan to celebrate 4/20 by consuming cannabis or cannabis products to please do so safely and responsibly, saying in a statement:

“Driving while high is still DUI. Using intoxicating substances before operating a vehicle, including cannabis, puts not only the impaired driver but everyone around them at risk. To ensure safe transportation, take the time to designate a sober driver in advance, or schedule a ride-share service or taxi. Having a difficult conversation with an impaired friend or loved one who should not be behind the wheel may be the one thing that prevents a senseless tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Connecticut is not opposed to cannabis use for those over the legal age of 21, yet MADD is concerned that recreational cannabis legalization will increase the number of deaths on roadways.

In a statement, MADD CT says:

“Connecticut currently has the third highest percentage of fatal crashes involving alcohol in the country. The number of deaths as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis will most definitely increase the number of deaths on our roadways. Enjoy life, celebrate, but have a plan on getting home, or to your destination, safely. Identify a Designated Driver, use a Ride Share, such as Uber – Just don’t drive!”

Morgan says the CT DOT is also emphasizing that the wrong decision to get behind the wheel can be deadly.

“We're talking about a crash happening in a matter of moments, in a matter of seconds,” he said. “That reaction time, that can be life or death for somebody.”

The Department of Consumer Protection is also supporting the DOT’s public awareness campaign.

“Adults 21 and older who choose to consume cannabis should do so responsibly,” Bryan T. Cafferelli, DCP commissioner, said. “Do not operate a vehicle under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. We also remind consumers to store cannabis products in original packaging, out of sight and out of reach of children and pets, keep a list of all cannabis products in your home, and safely dispose of unused cannabis to avoid accidental ingestion.”

Visit ct.gov/cannabis for more information and resources related to responsible cannabis use, including addiction prevention.