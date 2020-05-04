the brooklyn fair

2020 Brooklyn, Conn., Bridgewater Fairs Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A fair in Brooklyn, Connecticut, that has been around for more than 200 years has been canceled this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bridgewater Country Fair has also been canceled.

The Brooklyn Fair has been a showcase for the finest livestock, fruits and vegetables, home goods, entertainment and vendors for over 200 years, according to the Windham County Agricultural Society.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Brooklyn fair that was scheduled to be held Aug. 27 through Aug. 30, 2020 will be postponed until Aug. 26 through Aug. 29, 2021, officials said.

All other events that were scheduled to be hosted at the fairgrounds through Aug. 31, 2020, have been postponed or canceled. No decision has been made for events after Aug. 31, 2020, officials added.

"While we are saddened that we will not be able to present the fair this year, keeping our 50,000 plus yearly guests, staff, volunteers and community at-large healthy and safe from the coronavirus is our top priority," Windham County Agricultural Society said in part in a statement.

Brooklyn Fair organizers say they cannot wait to host everyone again in 2021.

The 2020 Bridgewater Fair and raffle have also been canceled due to the pandemic.

We will be back stronger than ever in 2021, a Facebook post says.

