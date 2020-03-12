CCSU Closing Campus Immediately Due to Student’s Potential Exposure to Coronavirus

Central Connecticut State University is closing its campus immediately after a student had potential exposure to someone who is being tested for coronavirus, according to a statement that CCSU president Zulma Toro sent to the school community.

“This is a time for calm, compassion and patience. We just received word that a CCSU student has had potential exposure to an individual who is currently being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the statement said.

As a precaution, the campus is being closed immediately and faculty, staff and students are asked to leave campus until further notice.

Those deemed as Level 1, formerly known as essential employees, are asked to report to East Hall immediately, the statements says.

The school president is urging people to take materials they might need to continue teaching and learning online.

Earlier this week, the school said it had planned on moving all classes online after spring break amid coronavirus concerns.