Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Tests Negative for COVID-19 Nearly 3 Weeks After Positive Test

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has tested negative for COVID-19, nearly three weeks after she announced she had tested positive.

On Saturday, Hayes said she tested negative in a follow-up COVID-19 test. She said she also made an appointment with the American Red Cross to donate plasma.

We can all do our part to keep our community safe 😷 😷 😷



💙 follow up Covid 19 test- negative 👩🏻‍🔬

💛 made an appointment @RedCross to donate plasma 🩸

💙 got a flu shot 💉



By taking care of yourself- you take care of others!#teamhayes pic.twitter.com/3FpcKnm2JM — Jahana Hayes (@JahanaHayesCT) October 10, 2020

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Hayes said she was is in quarantine after one of her staffers, who she was in close contact with, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes said she was notified of the positive test of her staffer on Saturday, Sept. 19.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Sept. 21, Hayes shared a journal entry describing her symptoms with COVID-19.

"Tossed and turned most of the night. Breathing is so labored," it begins. She goes on to say she originally thought she was experiencing seasonal allergies, but the symptoms got worse.

Hayes continues, noting she is concerned about the barriers her staff, who were told to quarantine and get tested, faced over that weekend and how lawmakers might improve issues like long wait times and limited time slots down the line.

Hayes said she went to two urgent care centers on Saturday, Sept. 19 before getting an appointment to be tested at a third place on Sunday, Sept. 20. She said she received her positive test result that Sunday morning.

This morning I received a positive COVID-19 test result and will be quarantined for the 14 days.



After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning. pic.twitter.com/Yiw9yNLglU — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) September 20, 2020

Hayes said she had been to both her Connecticut and D.C. offices during the week she tested positive.

"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidelines to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," Hayes previously said in a statement.

The congresswoman previously said her Connecticut and D.C. offices would be doing full remote work until further notice.