Connecticut Becomes First States to Vaccinate More Than 70% of Adults

More than 70% of all adults have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, becoming the first state in the U.S. to reach this benchmark.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Twitter that over 70% of people 18 and up have received their first dose.

The governor said Connecticut is nearly two months ahead of the president's national goal.

As of today, more than 70% of all adults in the state received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, becoming among the first states to reach this benchmark, and doing it nearly two months ahead of @POTUS’s national goal! (Source: @CDCgov)#KeepItUpCT pic.twitter.com/3IRDi1GeJo — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 8, 2021

Connecticut saw a low COVID-19 test positive rate on Friday combined with a continuing decline in active hospitalizations from the disease, according to the latest state data.

Recently released data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows that the coronavirus vaccine is highly effective, with less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated residents becoming infected.

Data shows that a total of 242 people who are fully vaccinated, otherwise known as "breakthrough cases," have tested positive for COVID-19. That is out of over 1.46 million residents who are already fully vaccinated in the state.

DPH officials said these breakthrough cases occur when a person who has completed their vaccine series becomes infected with the coronavirus.